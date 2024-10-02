Analysts split on if VP debate will sway enough voters to greatly influence 2024 election

Talking Points preview: The impact of the VP debate

MINNEAPOLIS — Vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance debated topics like immigration and foreign policy Tuesday night.

Analysts aren't sure how many swing voters were impacted Tuesday — and if there were enough to alter the outcome between former President Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Professor Larry Jacobs from the University of Minnesota's Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs doesn't think the debate changed much.

"I don't know if this is going to move the needle much," he said. "There wasn't a clear winner in terms of performance or in terms of making a major point that would shift where we are right now."

Republican strategist Amy Koch is convinced the debate holds more importance.

"I would argue it's not a nothing-burger," Koch said. "I think that Governor Walz did no harm. I think JD Vance scored well." She continued, saying her expectations of Vance were low — and his performance she thought was impressive.

On the other hand, Democratic strategist Abou Amara said both candidates achieved their goals.

"The first rule of vice presidential politics is do no harm," Amara said. He continued, saying neither candidate negatively impacted their respective campaign.

Amara said the debate could sway a small percentage of swing voters in battleground states, and he believes those voters could impact the election.

"I think no one thing matters a lot, but a lot of things matters a little," Amara said. "And so this is the type of debate that will matter a little."

In the end, the analysts agreed that any number of swing voters impacted on debate night could alter the outcome — they're just not quite sure how many undecided voters are still out there.