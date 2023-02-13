Amazon employees protest closing of Shakopee MSP5 warehouse.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Workers at a Twin Cities Amazon warehouse are protesting the closure of their facility, which employed nearly 700 people.

Employees at Amazon's MSP5 sort facility say the company told them they will help them find other positions at other facilities, but workers are concerned those positions will take them out of their community. They're also worried those positions aren't promised.

"My preference was permitting me to work at MSP1 because of convenience," said MSP5 worker Saido Mohammed. "I did pass the exam, I was not given a sure answer on whether I would be rehired or transferred. It's 50-50."

An Amazon spokesperson told WCCO all employees at the Shakopee warehouse are being offered opportunities to transfer to other facilities in the Twin Cities.