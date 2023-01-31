Amazon to close Shakopee sorting center, impacting 680 workers

Amazon set to close one of its Shakopee facilities

Amazon set to close one of its Shakopee facilities

Amazon set to close one of its Shakopee facilities

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Amazon says it's permanently closing one of its Twin Cities facilities – a move that could impact nearly 700 workers.

The sorting center on 11th Avenue East in Shakopee will close at the end of March. This doesn't impact Amazon's larger distribution center in Shakopee.

Amazon says all 680 employees will be offered opportunities to transfer to other facilities in the region, but those who don't agree to move would be laid off.

Amazon says its lease on the building is expiring. The company says this will not impact customer operations.