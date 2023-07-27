Al's Breakfast named Minnesota's best diner in Reader's Digest survey

MINNEAPOLIS -- Al's Breakfast, a Dinkytown staple for nearly 75 years, has once again earned national attention, this time being named one of the best diners in the U.S.

The honors came via Reader's Digest, in an article running down the nation's best diners state-by-state.

"Al's Breakfast was formed out of an old alleyway in 1950 and has been a Minneapolis staple ever since," the article reported.

Often referred to as the city's "narrowest" eatery, Al's Breakfast has for much of its existence been a family affair, beginning with founder Al Bergstrom.

"Since it has only 13 stools, visitors will have an intimate experience over the diner's iconic corned beef hash and french toast. Just make sure to stop at the bank first, as this local favorite is a cash-only breakfast joint—and maybe wear comfortable shoes and plan to wait on the first-come, first-serve line," Reader's Digest reported.

Recently, chef Doug Grina, who had been working at Al's Breakfast in Dinkytown since 1977, hung up his spatula after more than 40 years at the establishment.

"I'm one of the only people I've ever met who loves his work so much he can't wait to get there in the morning," Grina said.

Among the other honors the diner has received over the years, Al's Breakfast was honored with a James Beard Award in 2004. It's also been featured on the Food Network at least three times.

As for the diners selected in neighboring states, Wisconsin's selection was Frank's Diner in Kenosha. Iowa's honoree was Iowa City's Bluebird Diner.