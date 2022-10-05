Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Allina mental health workers strike enters final day

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Allina mental health workers strike enters final day
Allina mental health workers strike enters final day 00:29

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday is final day of a strike for more than 100 mental health workers with Allina Health.

At last check, it appeared both sides were far from reaching a deal.

The group walked off the job Monday pushing for fair pay, good benefits and more safety for patients and staff.

In a statement to WCCO, Allina Health called the wage and benefit increases "unrealistic and unsustainable."

The mental health workers plan to rally at Abbott Northwestern at noon Wednesday.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 6:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.