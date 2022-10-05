Allina mental health workers strike enters final day

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday is final day of a strike for more than 100 mental health workers with Allina Health.

At last check, it appeared both sides were far from reaching a deal.

The group walked off the job Monday pushing for fair pay, good benefits and more safety for patients and staff.

In a statement to WCCO, Allina Health called the wage and benefit increases "unrealistic and unsustainable."

The mental health workers plan to rally at Abbott Northwestern at noon Wednesday.