Allina mental health workers strike enters final day
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday is final day of a strike for more than 100 mental health workers with Allina Health.
At last check, it appeared both sides were far from reaching a deal.
The group walked off the job Monday pushing for fair pay, good benefits and more safety for patients and staff.
In a statement to WCCO, Allina Health called the wage and benefit increases "unrealistic and unsustainable."
The mental health workers plan to rally at Abbott Northwestern at noon Wednesday.
