Allina mental health workers begin 3-day strike

MINNEAPOLIS -- More than a hundred mental health workers with Allina Health are on the picket line Monday.

The newly unionized group says they continue "to face anti-union tactics and deliberate delaying at the negotiation table."

The three-day unfair labor practices strike had been announced at Abbott Northwestern, Mercy and Unity Hospitals. Workers at Fairview Riverside are not on strike, but instead they're negotiating to avoid a work stoppage.

"Unfortunately, Allina Health did not do the same. They came to the table and they say, 'No, we are not going to give you any benefits in your contract. We are not going to give you guarantees on health insurance or on paid time off or on retirement plans or on the health and safety issues that matter to youand your family,'" Jamie Gulley, SEIU Healthcare MN & IA president, said.

In a statement, Allina Health says in part: "While we have reached agreement with the union on most non-economic issues, including many workplace safety items, the union continues to push for wage and benefit increases that are unrealistic and unsustainable at a time when Minnesota health systems are facing significant financial challenges."