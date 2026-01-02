Man who shot 5 Black Lives Matter protesters in 2015 to be released from prison Monday

A Minnesota man who was convicted of shooting five Black Lives Matter protesters in November 2015 will be released from prison on Monday.

Allen Scarsella of Bloomington, 33, was found guilty of a dozen felony counts of assault and riot. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and after his release on Monday, will remain on probation for five years.

Scarsella shot the five Black men at a protest after Minneapolis police shot and killed Jamar Clark. Scarsella and three other men, all wearing face masks, went into an encampment outside a north Minneapolis police station to livestream the Black Lives Matter protests. Scarsella, who is White, brought a .45-caliber handgun and fired at demonstrators.

During the trial, jurors saw numerous text messages Scarsella sent friends, including one saying "Cool — the gun I'm getting is proven to kill black guys in a single shot." He was identified in a video taken the night of the shootings waving a handgun and making racially-charged statements about the Black Lives Matter protesters.

Allen Scarsella WCCO

One of the five victims was Jamar Clark's cousin, Cameron Clark. Injuries to the victims ranged from leg, arm and foot to stomach and back wounds.

At Scarsella's sentencing, Cameron Clark said he believed the initial charges brought forth against Scarsella should have been more severe. But Mike Freeman, who was the Hennepin County attorney at the time, said that first-degree assault was the highest charge his office could bring, given the evidence they had.

Jamar Clark was killed in November 2015 during a confrontation with two White Minneapolis officers on the city's north side. The 24-year-old's death set off weeks of protests, including an 18-day tent encampment around the area's police precinct.

Freeman's office chose not to charge the officers. In 2019, the Minneapolis City Council approved a $200,000 settlement with Jamar Clark's family.