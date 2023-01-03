Alfredo Solis sentenced for role in fatal shooting outside Richfield school

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man learned he'll spend more than two years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting outside a Richfield school in February.

On Tuesday, Alfredo Solis was sentenced to three years in prison on second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, with credit for 337 days served. He'll also need to submit a DNA sample, is barred from owning guns and explosives, and will need to pay fines.

RELATED: Alfredo Solis acquitted of murder, found guilty of assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield school

Jahmari Rice, 15, was shot outside of South Education Center in Richfield on Feb. 1. He was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.

Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Alvarez were charged a few days later with three counts of second-degree murder with intent. Solis was later found guilty of assault and acquitted of murder.

Left: Alfredo Rosario Solis, Right: Fernando Valdez Alvarez (credit: Hennepin County Jail)

Before ending the sentencing hearing, the judge called Solis a "very lucky man."

"I suggest you take that luck and run with it for the rest of your life," Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin said.

Alvarez's trial is pushed back until Feb. 13.