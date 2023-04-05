Alexandria police warn residents of scam calls from person claiming to be an officer

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Authorities in Alexandria are warning of scam calls coming from a man claiming to be an officer with the Alexandria Police Department.

The suspect told residents in Alexandria and Douglas County on Wednesday morning that they had missed court, and there was a warrant out for their arrest.

Officials say the suspect then asked for addresses, social security numbers, and other personal identifying information. The calls came from 320-763-6631, which is the non-emergency number for the department.

Alexandria police say it's not common practice for them to contact residents and ask for personal information.

Anyone who receives a phone call should report it to 320-763-6631.