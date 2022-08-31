Alexander Hummel Jr., 33, charged following Eagan standoff

EAGAN, Minn. -- A 33-year-old Eagan man has been charged following a nine-hour standoff that happened over the weekend.

Alexander Hummel Jr. has been charged with one count each of first-degree burglary, obstructing legal process, and violating a restraining order in connection with the Sunday incident.

Eagan police say officers responded to a report of a burglary just after 12 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive. A woman, who lived there but wasn't home at the time, said she had a restraining order against the man.

Police say Hummel "barricaded himself inside," and the criminal complaint indicates that he damaged the locks from inside the residence. Nearby residents were urged to shelter in place during the ordeal.

There were multiple attempts to negotiate with Hummel, but each time he went back into the house.

The man was taken into custody that evening, and is being held at the Dakota County Jail. Police report that they found a 9mm handgun in the house.

Hummel's first court appearance was Tuesday. Bail was set at $150,000 without conditions or $100,000 with.

He's next scheduled to appear in court Sept. 22.