Albert Lea police officers honored for saving girl, 7, kidnapped in Zimmerman

Two members of Minnesota's Albert Lea Police Department — Officer Josh Knudson and Sgt. Alex Kunkel — are being honored for their professionalism and teamwork that saved the life of a 7-year-old girl.

"These officers will forever be part of something bigger than something. They didn't just punch a clock that day — they saved a life," said Police Chief Darren Hanson. "These types of cases are amongst the most concerning in law enforcement because historically they rarely end with a good outcome."

Hanson says both knew time was a critical factor when the AMBER Alert was issued in January. The girl vanished after getting off the school bus in Zimmerman.

Seven-hundred people and 200 law enforcement officers showed up to look for her.

"Sgt. Kunkel located the suspect vehicle rather quickly and initiated a traffic stop," Hanson said.

Just before 1 a.m. the next day, a white Dodge Ram pick-up truck was spotted two hours south in Albert Lea.

"When Sgt. Kunkel made contact with the driver, officer Knutson was able to locate a small child inside the vehicle and the suspect was taken into custody, and the child was safely recovered and reunited with her family," Hanson said.

Joseph Bragg, 28, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree sexual misconduct. Investigators say he had never met the girl, and they think Bragg, of Maple Grove, targeted her mother on Facebook.

"On that day, these officers didn't just come to work. I truly believed they saved a life," Hanson said. "They made a lasting impact on a little girl, her family and her community. They truly made a difference that day."

In a statement, the little girl's mother said she was "beyond grateful and incredibly proud of law enforcement and everyone in the community" who helped bring her daughter home.