Wildfire smoke extends air quality alert until Thursday night for southern Minnesota

by Abby Madsen

An air quality alert for central and southern Minnesota continues from Wednesday into Thursday until 11 p.m.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says the area under the alert starts around Alexandria, Brainerd and Hinckley and extends south.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has been moving into Minnesota behind a cold front, impacting air quality, making it unhealthy for sensitive groups. The alert for northern Minnesota has been canceled.

Rain is expected throughout Minnesota Thursday, with the possibility of reducing the smoke levels in the Twin Cities area. Ground-level smoke is expected to linger throughout Thursday and potentially into Friday and Saturday, with cleaner air moving into northern Minnesota starting Friday.

For sensitive groups, the air and pollution may affect anyone with cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, coughing or fatigue.

Reducing outdoor physical activities and taking more breaks are a few ways to prevent these symptoms.

Wildfires are also still affecting northern Minnesota; The Jenkins Creek Fire, north of Duluth, Minnesota, which began on May 12, is 94% contained on Thursday.

Crews are continuing to work along Bundle Lake Road with drone units looking for any hotspots in the interior of the fire. For the past three days, there hasn't been smoke or heat located in the interior.

With a chance of storms moving into Minnesota Friday, they may pass over the fire area, relieving some of the vegetation.