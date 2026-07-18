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New air quality alert issued through Monday for Minnesota

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
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Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

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The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued another air quality alert on Saturday. The alert is in effect through Monday and is expected to impact the eastern and central parts of the state. 

The MPCA says that heavy smoke from wildfires in the northeast will persist through Sunday morning. Winds are expected to help improve the air quality starting Sunday afternoon in the northeast. 

That smoke is expected to travel to the southern and central parts of the state by Sunday morning and is expected to persist in the area through Monday.  

According to the MPCA, the air quality index will reach red, which is unhealthy for everyone. The MPCA encourages people to limit their time outdoors. 

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