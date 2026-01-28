AG Pam Bondi visits Minnesota, announces 16 arrested for alleged attacks on feds

Attorney General Pam Bondi says that she is "on the ground" in Minneapolis and that 16 people have been taken into custody, accused of assaulting law enforcement.

Bondi announced her visit to the state in an early Wednesday afternoon social media post.

She called the accused "rioters" and said they "have been resisting and impeding our federal law enforcement agents." According to Bondi, they were arrested under 18 U.S. Code § 111s, which is a federal statute that criminalizes assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers.

Bondi says more arrests are expected.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again: NOTHING will stop President Trump and this Department of Justice from enforcing the law," Bondi wrote.

In the days following the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti — the second Minnesotan killed by federal agents since the federal immigration crackdown began — Bondi urged state officials to scrap all "sanctuary" policies and "cooperate fully" with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including giving the agency access to all local jails and honoring federal agents' requests to detain people.

"I am confident that these simple steps will help bring back law and order to Minnesota and improve the lives of Americans," Bondi wrote in her letter to the Gov. Tim Walz Saturday, which accused state officials of "anti-law enforcement rhetoric" and "putting federal agents in danger."

Bondi also pushed the governor to let the federal government access the state's voter rolls and public assistance data, saying it's needed to "confirm that Minnesota's voter registration practices comply with federal law."

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon responded with a statement Sunday saying: "The answer to Attorney General Bondi's request is no."

This is a developing story.