AG Keith Ellison to aid in probe into Beltrami Co. Jail inmate Hardel Sherrell's death

MINNEAPOLIS -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced that his office will assist in reviewing the death of Hardel Sherrell behind bars four and a half years ago.

Sherrell died on Sept. 4, 2018 after county officials say he collapsed and became unresponsive due to a medical condition. He was being temporarily detained at the jail at the time of his death.

"Hardel Sherrell's life was important and had value. We're committed to assisting the Beltrami County Attorney and will follow justice wherever it leads. To Hardel's mother and loved ones: you have my deepest condolences, and you can count on our very best effort," Ellison said.

(credit: Beltrami County Sheriff's Office)

Last August, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension finished its own investigation into Sherrell's death and referred the case to Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson for consideration for criminal charges. Hanson, in turn, requested Ellison's office to help review the case.

Ellison's office said that reviewing the case will "take time," and said it will not offer further comment on the investigation.

In 2020, Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said his office had taken a closer look at Sherrell's death.

"Our recent re-review of Hardel Sherrell's death uncovered longstanding and problematic processes that led to a failure to uncover the truth about what occurred during Mr. Sherrell's nine-day incarceration," Schnell said.

Sherrell had a criminal history that included a felony domestic abuse conviction, and charges of malicious punishment of a child in Dakota County.