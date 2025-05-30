After a devastating crash, 2 Minnesota brothers return to the baseball field

When you're fielding a baseball team, there's an obvious place to start.

"Tristan was always a pitcher, so you need a catcher if you have pitcher," explained Tyson Moore, a sophomore catcher. "So that's really how it started."

With Tyson, two years younger, behind the plate, and Tristan on the mound, growing up was good for the Moore brothers.

"It was fun. Super fun," said Tristan. "We're always super competitive playing sports at a young age, wrestling, all that type of stuff."

They've both bloomed into elite players, currently training at a specialized school in Blaine. The brothers live in Buffalo, Minnesota.

"Tristan's more like an underdog," explained Tyson, a sophomore at Buffalo High School. "He's not the biggest guy on the field. As you can see, I'm just as big as him. Two years younger than him. He's an underdog, but it's kind of good because he plays with a lot of swag."

"He knows what he's gonna do before he does it," complimented older brother Tristan. "He puts his mind to it and once he does it, he does it. If he wants to for 4-for-4 he'll go 4-for-4."

Tyson is the top ranked sophomore in Minnesota.

"I just feel like I gotta keep working hard," said Tyson. "We're in here four days, sometimes five days a week. Doing speed with my dad, hitting lifting. You just gotta stay humble in that situation."

Training every day with each other is the norm. But one fall day, driving to a workout in 2023 was far from normal.

"There was a car stopped in the middle of the road, didn't see it in time," remembered Tristan, who was driving. "Hit the right rear door and I flipped four times. Got ejected out of the car and got rushed to the hospital after that."

Tristan broke his back and clavicle and collapsed both lungs.

"I thought I was never gonna play baseball again. I didn't know if my lungs were ever gonna recover," said Tristan. "I was really heartbroken."

After months of grueling rehab, Tristan bounced back. Despite his doubts, earning an offer from the University of Minnesota, where he'll play next season.

"It was really rewarding. I wasn't thinking about my past. It was just all focused on what's in front of me. So it was really nice once I got that offer and that call."

It was potentially a career-ender for a promising player. But his little brother, in the car at the time of the crash, was Tristan's priority.

"I was really worried about my brother the most. Because if anything were to happen to him I would have never been able to forgive myself. So I thank every day that he's safe," said Tristan. "I'm glad everything happened to me rather than him."