Family members still searching for answers after woman pulled from Richfield lake

Family members are searching for answers more than a month after authorities say someone spotted the body of a woman in Wood Lake in Richfield, Minnesota.

Beverly Johnson says that the woman, 29-year-old Aeriel Johnson, was her sister.

"She was sweet, kind, had a very bubbly personality. She loved to help others," Beverly Johnson said.

Aeriel Johnson was last seen on Oct. 10. Surveillance footage shows her leaving her Uptown apartment for work that morning, her last known whereabouts, according to Beverly Johnson.

The following day, Beverly Johnson said she received a call from her sister's boyfriend saying she was missing. Her body was found on Oct. 18.

"It's been very tough," Beverly Johnson said.

A spokesperson with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

A sheriff's office detective is looking into getting search warrants for her Ariel Johnson's email and phone records, Beverly Johnson said. She doesn't believe her sister took her own life.

"It hurts when we don't know for sure what's going on, because we don't have any answers to the questions we want to know, like, what happened," Beverly Johnson said.

Family is now asking for prayers as they await answers.

"I'm just bringing this awareness to let everybody else know that we are not going to stop fighting for Aeriel. I just want justice. I want this to be over. It's just unimaginable pain. I just want this to be resolved," Beverly Johnson said.