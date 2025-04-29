Life-saving AED installed at Stillwater high school after near-death experience

A lifesaving gift is now just steps from a high school football field in Stillwater, Minnesota.

"The fast action, as we all know, saved Keegan's life," said Nate Cox, Stillwater Area High School athletic director.

On Sept. 24, Keegan Hawke went into cardiac arrest and collapsed during football practice.

Two athletic trainers acted fast and started CPR while preparing the Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

The AED did what it was supposed to, restarted Hawke's heart as he was rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Katie Hawke credits the quick use of the AED for saving her son's life.

Tuesday, an outdoor AED was installed just steps away from the very field where Hawke collapsed.

In partnership with Teddy's Heart Foundation, a nonprofit created to honor Teddy Dowdle who passed away from sudden cardiac arrest in 2022. There was no AED nearby.

The Dowdle's made it their mission to ensure no one died because an AED is out of reach. One year after they lost their son, they installed the very first outdoor AED unit in the park where Teddy collapsed.

"We've done 22 of them and we plan on doing 50," said Craig Dowdle, Teddy's father.

A device that stands as a tribute to both boys and constant reminder that there is no waiting when life is on the line.

"We hope it never has to be used, but we are grateful and relieved it is here when it's needed," said Hawke.