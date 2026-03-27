Advocates demand answers from Delta over Liam Ramos video

It was the picture seen around the world: 5-year-old Liam Ramos detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Liam Conejo Ramos, 5, is detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers after arriving home from preschool no Jan. 20, 2026, in a Minneapolis suburb. Ali Daniels / AP

Now, activists are raising new questions about what happened to that little boy next.

Video shows Ramos and his father escorted by ICE agents as they caught a commercial flight on Delta Air Lines last month. They were taken to a detention center in Texas.

"We want to make it clear that Minnesotans are fed up with companies like Delta who stood silently while our community was terrorized and at the same time were providing logistical support, still are as far as I know, providing logistical support to fly the children of Minnesota to ICE detention camps," said Nick Benson.

Benson tracks dozens of chartered flights taking people from Minnesota to detention centers in other parts of the country. But watching detainees board a flight like this -- is something new for him.

"We are requesting a meeting with the Delta CEO because we need answers. How many children were ripped away from our community and sent to ICE detention centers on Delta flights?" Benson said.

Delta told WCCO most, if not all, U.S. government agency air travel is booked via third parties, like travel agencies. So, they wouldn't have advance notice or details about someone like Ramos flying to a detention facility.

But advocates say even if the airline didn't know then, it should speak up now.

"And more than anything, we need Delta to speak up and use its power to advocate for Minnesotans and not help ICE rip our communities apart," Benson said.

Advocates are also asking for a meeting with Delta leadership.

On Friday afternoon, Delta reiterated it does not coordinate with the Department of Homeland Security or its agencies.

As for Ramos and his family, a judge denied their asylum claim. They're still here in Minnesota while they appeal that decision.