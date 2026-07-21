Adult shot in Minneapolis near area of Nicollet Avenue mass shooting, city official says

An adult was shot in Minneapolis on Monday night near the area of a mass shooting that killed a man and injured four other men the night before, according to City Council member Jamal Osman.

In a social media post, Osman said the adult was shot in the arm and leg near East 19th Street and First Avenue South. He added that the individual was taken to the hospital and the injuries "do not appear to be life-threatening."

The location described by Osman is near the 1900 block of Nicollet Avenue, where the city's incidents dashboard showed over a dozen police units responded to a reported shooting at 10:03 p.m.

The City Council member added in the post that there would be a constant police presence in the area following Monday's shooting.

Around 8:20 p.m. Sunday, "gunfire erupted" on the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue, according to police. Responding officers found four men shot at the scene, ages 43, 24, 28 and 36. All four were taken to the hospital, where the 28-year-old later died.

Police said a fifth man, a 26-year-old, showed up at a hospital after Sunday night's shooting on his own with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

Nine people were shot outside a nightclub in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

In response to Sunday's mass shootings, Minneapolis Interim Police Chief Bill Peterson said that his agency is working with "local, county, state, and federal law enforcement partners, including the Hennepin County Attorney's Office and the United States Attorney's Office, to pursue every available investigative lead."

Police said in a written statement on Monday evening that they would be adding "dedicated resources assigned to maintain a highly visible presence throughout the day and night" in the area of East 19th Street and Nicollet Avenue.