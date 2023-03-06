Watch CBS News
Adaptive bowling creating space for independence, inclusion, and community

Minnesota taking the lead for adaptive bowling
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. -- A local group is helping those with disabilities knock down personal obstacles and bowling pins at the same time. 

The Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute's adaptive bowling program is for anyone who needs support retrieving the ball or placing it on a ramp. But it's so much more - many bowlers say they've loved meeting other people in the community.

"I just started last month," said Erin Loughran. "It was an activity I really enjoyed before becoming disabled." 

"I really enjoy hanging out with disabled people. It makes me feel at ease," Loughran said. She said she's made a lot of friends at adaptive bowling.

She added that the bowling alley - Park Tavern in St. Louis Park - is particularly exciting because it's an accessible space. Most bowling alleys, she said, have ramps and stairs.

To sign up or volunteer, click here.

