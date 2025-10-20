Monticello swimmer Adalynn Biegler aims to break her state records before college

Swimmer Adalynn Biegler, of Minnesota's Monticello High School, has cemented her name in the history books of the state high school tournament last year breaking several records. This year, she's aiming to break her own times.

The junior holds the state record for two of the fastest races in which you can compete. In the 50-yard freestyle, which is an all-out sprint in the water, she swam it in 22.28 seconds. And in the 100-yard freestyle, which showcases speed endurance, she was clocked in at 59.20 seconds.

"I just love like the fastness of them. I mean, I just love getting up and going and sprinting," Adalynn Biegler said.

Swimming is in her blood. Her sister is currently a college swimmer, and her mom, Stacy Biegler, is her coach at Monticello.

"When she was really little, I almost talked her out of the 50 free because I'm like, 'the 50 free is a hit or miss, you got to have a great start, a turn and a finish.' And she's like, at 9 [years old], 'Mom, I love it.' And I'm like, 'OK, let's go with it,' and she proved mom wrong," Stacy Biegler said.

"I just look up to my parents and my family, especially my mom," Adalynn Biegler said. "She's always been my role model in life."

She just committed to the D1 swim program at Tennessee, even though she received an offer from Virginia, the top-ranked swim team in the country.

"I just really love their culture there," she said. "It was kind of more of a gut feeling. I just felt my home was at Tennessee."

But while she's still at home in Minnesota, she's not satisfied with all of her success yet. She has big goals heading into the state tournament this year.

"Definitely defending my state champion titles and just making those records faster, as fast as I possibly can," she said.

The girls swim state tournament starts Nov. 13.

Every week, Marielle Mohs shares inspiring stories highlighting WoMN in Sports from the Twin Cities and beyond. Don't miss it, streaming Friday nights at 7 p.m. on CBS News Minnesota.