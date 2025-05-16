Crew moves abandoned boat from St. Croix River island after nearly a year

Hudson officials looking for solution to abandoned boats on St. Croix River

A boat that's been rusting away on an island in the St. Croix River for almost a year has been moved.

Hudson, Wisconsin, officials said on Friday afternoon that the owner of the 54-foot yacht called "Sweet Destiny" had it towed between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Dave Jarvis/St. Croix River Cruises

Hudson Chief of Police Geoffrey Willems says the boat was being patched up to make it sea-worthy.

City officials have been concerned with the number of boats either beached or abandoned on the river. In October 2024, the City Council passed an ordinance to start fining people hundreds of dollars for abandoning boats.

The owner of Sweet Destiny, which had beached on Beer Can Island since last July, was issued at least one fine for $174, according to Willems.

The issue also prompted Minnesota lawmakers in April to work on a bill that would make it a misdemeanor to abandon a boat on public lands anywhere in the state.

Note: The above video first aired on Oct. 15, 2024.