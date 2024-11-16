A windy, but warm weekend is on tap for Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Nov. 16, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — The weekend will start off windy, but warm.

A weak storm system will pass to through the north this weekend, bringing some changes to the region.

The most notable will be the wind with gusts up to 35 mph, which will warm us into the mid 50s.

A stray shower is possible this evening, but any isolated showers look to stay across far northern Minnesota.

Behind a system on Sunday, temperatures come down just a smidge but remain above average — usually around 41°— near 50.

Our NEXT notable storm arrives late Monday night into Tuesday, starting as rain with strong winds too.

Models are starting to come to a consensus that this won't lead to any snow around the Twin Cities, but northern Minnesota could be cold enough for some snow showers.

Everyone looks to cool down and stay mostly cloudy by the end of next week with highs back in the 30s.