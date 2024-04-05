A pleasant Friday in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid-50s

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 5, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans should expect pleasant weather on Friday to wrap up the workweek.

Wind speeds will relax and temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-50s in the Twin Cities. It'll be accompanied by plenty of sun.

The wind will return on Saturday, which is a sign of things to come on Sunday. Temps will rise to about 60 degrees.

Then, rain is expected to arrive early Sunday and stick around most of the day, but in waves. High temperatures will cool down to the upper-40s.

For Monday's partial solar eclipse in Minnesota, there'll be clouds and showers.

Next week will feature highs approaching the 60s and some more spring showers.