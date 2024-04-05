Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

A pleasant Friday in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid-50s

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 5, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from April 5, 2024 03:24

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans should expect pleasant weather on Friday to wrap up the workweek.

Wind speeds will relax and temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-50s in the Twin Cities. It'll be accompanied by plenty of sun.

The wind will return on Saturday, which is a sign of things to come on Sunday. Temps will rise to about 60 degrees.

Then, rain is expected to arrive early Sunday and stick around most of the day, but in waves. High temperatures will cool down to the upper-40s.

RELATED: Minnesota logistics company testing capabilities of electric semis

For Monday's partial solar eclipse in Minnesota, there'll be clouds and showers.

Next week will feature highs approaching the 60s and some more spring showers.  

Cole Premo
1559230056268.jpg

Cole Premo is a web producer at WCCO.com. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 5:53 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.