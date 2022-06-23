Watch CBS News
92-year-old man dead, 60-year-old woman critically hurt in Scott County crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. – A Robbinsdale man is dead and a Belle Plaine woman is fighting for her life after a crash Thursday afternoon in Scott County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 12:38 p.m. on Highway 282 at County Road 79, which is in Sand Creek Township.

A sedan was traveling northbound on C.R. 79 when it didn't stop at a stop sign, and collided with an SUV heading westbound on the highway. The sedan, driven by 92-year-old Vernon Ferdinand Rutzen, then started on fire.

Rutzen was pronounced dead at HCMC in Minneapolis. The driver of the SUV, 60-year-old Lori Lynn Borchardt, is being treated for "life threatening" injuries at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale.

The state patrol says both drivers had their seat belts on, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

