900 gallons of diesel fuel allegedly stolen from Olmsted Co. farmer's tank
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating after they say about 900 gallons of diesel fuel was likely stolen from a farm in Eyota Township.
Police were contacted late Monday afternoon.
Cpt. James Schueller of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said that a farmer filled up his 1,000-gallon tank at the beginning of June.
He said he only got through about 100 gallons of the fuel before he realized the tank was completely empty.
At about $5.30 per gallon when the tank was first filled up, the farmer's losses are estimated at about $4,770.
