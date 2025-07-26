8-year-old dies on field trip to beach

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. weather report for Saturday, July 26, 2025

An 8-year-old died after drowning on a field trip Thursday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at Baker Park Beach in Maple Plain, Minnesota.

The child was on a supervised field trip. A teacher discovered the child in about three feet of water. First responders at the scene performed CPR and took the child to a hospital in Robbinsdale.

The child died Friday night. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.