8-year-old dies on field trip to beach
An 8-year-old died after drowning on a field trip Thursday.
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at Baker Park Beach in Maple Plain, Minnesota.
The child was on a supervised field trip. A teacher discovered the child in about three feet of water. First responders at the scene performed CPR and took the child to a hospital in Robbinsdale.
The child died Friday night. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.