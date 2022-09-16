Watch CBS News
8 Minnesota schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

MINNEAPOLIS -- Eight Minnesota schools are among the roughly 300 nationally recognized Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.

Recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance, as well as progress in closing achievement gaps among students. 

"While these Minnesota schools are geographically diverse, they all share core elements of effective schools," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education. "I sincerely congratulate these schools and thank the students, their educators, staff and leaders for serving as examples for all schools in Minnesota."

These are the Minnesota schools that were named National Blue Ribbon recipients: 

  • Bloomington – Seven Hills Preparatory Academy
  • Brainerd – Lowell Elementary School, Brainerd Public School District
  • Cloquet – Churchill Elementary School, Cloquet Public School District
  • Good Thunder – Maple River West Elementary School, Maple River School District
  • Plymouth – Kimberly Lane Elementary School, Wayzata Public School District
  • Rochester – Lincoln K-8 School, Rochester Public School District
  • Springfield – Springfield Elementary School, Springfield School District
  • Woodbury – Lake Middle School, South Washington County School District

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was started in 1982, and has since awarded 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

