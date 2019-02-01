Watch CBS News
Men Arrested For Online Solicitation Of Minors In Task Force Sting

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Eight men have been arrested on charges related to online solicitation of minors for sex as part of a Minnesota task force operation.

James Bryan Quiambao
Quiambaeo (credit: St. Louis County)
Benjamin William Scott
Scott (credit: St. Louis County)
Devivaraprasad Telagam
Telagam (credit: St. Louis County)
Luke Alexander Unruh
Unruh (credit: St. Louis County)

James Bryan Quiambao, 22, of Duluth; Benjamin William Scott, 32, of Duluth; Devivaraprasad Telagam, 35; and Luke Alexander Unruh, 36, of Silver Bay, were arrested for engaging in hiring or agreeing to hire a minor to engage in prostitution. Jason Edmund Harwood, 44, of Deer River; Scott Steven Huber, 26, of Buffalo; and Dean Richard Luukkonen, 62, of Britt, were arrested for distributing sexually explicit material to children via electronic communication. There is no mugshot available for Huber.

Jason Edmund Harwood
Harwood (credit: St. Louis County)
Dean Richard Luukkonen
Luukkonen (credit: St. Louis County)

The task force consists of the Duluth Police Department, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.

All men are awaiting formal charges from the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. The investigation is active and ongoing.

First published on February 1, 2019 / 3:22 PM

