Crime

78-year-old man found beaten to death inside Grand Marais home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – A 78-year-old man was found beaten to death Thursday evening inside a northern Minnesota residence.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 1100 block of East 5th Street in Grand Marais just before 5 p.m., where they found the victim "suffering from multiple areas of trauma to the head." He later died from his injuries.

A 28-year-old man who called 911 about the victim was arrested, and is being held in the Cook County Jail. The sheriff's office says the victim and suspect "were known to each other."

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 8:17 PM

