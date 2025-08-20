Minnesota couple celebrates 70 years of marriage: "We're going to take it another year"

How a Minnesota couple says they made it to 70 years of marriage

One Annandale, Minnesota, couple is celebrating 70 years of marriage on Thursday. It's an anniversary that many don't hit, but Janet and Edward Quinn believe you can, too.

"He invited me to the fair and that was our first date. Yes, the Minnesota State Fair," Janet Quinn said.

The two have never looked back.

"I thought he was really good looking, and I thought, 'My sister would like to go out with him,'" she said.

"And I thought she was really cute," Edward Quinn said. "She came into my office with her red belt and shoes, and I thought, 'Holy cow, is that a cute girl.'"

Decades later, their routine remains like this.

"I give her a hug every morning and I hug him back," the couple told WCCO. "And say, 'We made it another day!'"

They've made it 25,568 days since their wedding on Aug. 20, 1955, at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis.

Edward and Janet Quinn got married on Aug. 20, 1955 at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Quinn Family

The two say they never get tired of it.

Born in 1928, Edward Quinn is a Korean War veteran and retired engineer from General Mills. He just hit 97 years in April. Janet Quinn, who is 89, was born in 1936 and pursued a career in education after raising her family.

The two raised five kids in Bloomington: Suzanne, Sally, Barbara, Patty and Eddy. Now, they're grandparents of seven and great-grandparents of five, who make their world go round.

"Wonderful daughters, wonderful son," said Edward Quinn.

When asked if there's a trick behind their 70 years of marital success, Edward Quinn said he's "not sure there's any trick."

"First of all, you have to be in love with this woman," he said.

Janet Quinn echoed her husband's thoughts.

"Like Ed said, you have to really love the person you're working with and realize everything isn't going to be OK all the time," she said.

But being in it together since the vows is what the Quinns say is crucial.

"We held hands and said, 'Let's ask God if we can grow old together.' And here we are," they said. "We're going to take it another year."

The couple says whether it's Janet Quinn attending water aerobics or Edward Quinn taking a walk to get the newspaper, the couple aims to stay active every single day.