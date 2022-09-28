Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 28, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Sept. 28, 2022 01:19

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.

He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.

Wegner died at the scene.

The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 7:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.