70-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in October crash

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man who was in a crash with a semi in October has died from his injuries.

Harry McCroy was in a crash on the morning of Oct. 18 at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 19 in Renville County. According to the state patrol, he was driving south on Highway 4 when he collided with the semi, which was driving west on Highway 19.

He suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and died in the hospital on Friday.

The driver of the semi had non-life threatening injuries.