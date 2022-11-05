70-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in October crash
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man who was in a crash with a semi in October has died from his injuries.
Harry McCroy was in a crash on the morning of Oct. 18 at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 19 in Renville County. According to the state patrol, he was driving south on Highway 4 when he collided with the semi, which was driving west on Highway 19.
He suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and died in the hospital on Friday.
The driver of the semi had non-life threatening injuries.
