Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

70-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in October crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Nov. 5, 2022
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of Nov. 5, 2022 01:26

RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man who was in a crash with a semi in October has died from his injuries.

Harry McCroy was in a crash on the morning of Oct. 18 at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 19 in Renville County. According to the state patrol, he was driving south on Highway 4 when he collided with the semi, which was driving west on Highway 19.

He suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and died in the hospital on Friday.

The driver of the semi had non-life threatening injuries.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 2:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.