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7 people have died in ATV crashes in October; doubling fatal crashes this year

By
Adam Duxter
Adam Duxter
Reporter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit - Adam's journalism career has taken him across the Midwest. He and his wife settled in Minnesota in the fall of 2021.
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Adam Duxter

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The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says seven people have died in crashes while driving or riding in ATVs and UTVs.

According to the MN DNR, it's extremely atypical, and they can't explain why its happened.

Those seven fatal crashes nearly doubled the yearly total, which now sits at 20.

The DNR is reminding drivers that if you're under the age of 40, you should have a certification to drive an ATV or UTV.  

They're also reminding riders that just because ATVs and UTVs are big and fast doesn't mean they're safe.

"These machines are not designed necessarily to operate on the road," said Corey Wiebush, the recreational vehicle coordinator for the DNR. "They have aggressive tires, short wheelbases; when you're driving down the road at high speeds, because they make these things bigger and faster, and they weigh more, they're harder to control."

Wiebush says the best thing you can do is have a plan if you plan to hit the road. 

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