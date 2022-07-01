6 teens rushed to hospital following Ham Lake crash

HAM LAKE, Minn. -- Six teenagers are in the hospital Friday morning after a bad crash in Ham Lake. They are all seventeen years old.

Officials say it appears they were speeding when the vehicle hit a tree. The crash happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Xylite Street.

Two of the teenagers were reportedly flown in helicopters to the hospital.

Officials have not released any condition updates or names this morning, but we will update you when we learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for the latest information.