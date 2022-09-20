6 arrested after chases in Brooklyn Park, 2 stolen cars and handgun recovered

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police arrested six individuals early Tuesday morning following a series of stolen vehicle chases that resulted in at least one crash.

Officers first responded to reports of a vehicle theft at the Willows Apartment Complex on the 6600 block of 67th Avenue North. Because there were already officers near the scene on patrol, owing to recent car thefts, police pulled over a car matching the description of the one reported stolen.

The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, dropping a handgun in the process. A second person in the car also attempted to flee but was taken into custody. The driver was not immediately located.

As officers worked to process the scene, another vehicle reported stolen was seen fleeing at high speeds. Several occupants got out of the vehicle and ran on foot, and were taken into custody as well.

The driver of the second stolen vehicle struck a police squad before being stopped via PIT maneuver in a nearby park. The driver was also taken into custody.

Police say six individuals were detained in the series of thefts, three of whom have been booked on various charges.

Brooklyn Park officers are working with the Hennepin County Crime Lab and surrounding police agencies.