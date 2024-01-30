Watch CBS News
545 homeless Minnesota veterans secured permanent housing in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis VA Health Care system along with its partners connected 545 Minnesota veterans to permanent housing in 2023.

Across the United States, VA health care systems helped lead 46,552 veterans to housing, meeting and exceeding the goal by more than 22.5%.

"The progress we're seeing with Veteran homelessness in our catchment area shows that we have the right solutions to end homelessness for all Veterans we care for," said VA Minneapolis Medical Center Director Patrick Kelly.

According to the Minneapolis VA, 100% of veterans who had returned to homelessness in 2023 were rehoused or connected to pathways to rehousing. 

