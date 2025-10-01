Watch CBS News
Local News

Man finds 50 sticks of dynamite inside his Medina garage

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Read Full Bio
Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota politicians react to government shutdown, and more headlines
Minnesota politicians react to government shutdown, and more headlines 04:58

A man found around 50 sticks of dynamite in a suburb west of the Twin Cities, according to fire officials. 

The West Suburban Fire Department say they got a call around 11:30 Wednesday from a man who was cleaning out a garage of a house he recently bought on the 4600 block of Mohawk Drive. The man told officials that while cleaning, he found a box of explosives. 

Fire crews arrived on scene and found the dynamite. The fire department said the condition of the dynamite was unknown. They took the precautionary step of evacuating 1/3 of a mile near the garage while the Minneapolis Bomb Squad removed the items. 

Officials were able to clear the scene and say there is no danger to the public. 

Officials did not provide any further information. 

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue