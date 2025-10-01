Man finds 50 sticks of dynamite inside his Medina garage

A man found around 50 sticks of dynamite in a suburb west of the Twin Cities, according to fire officials.

The West Suburban Fire Department say they got a call around 11:30 Wednesday from a man who was cleaning out a garage of a house he recently bought on the 4600 block of Mohawk Drive. The man told officials that while cleaning, he found a box of explosives.

Fire crews arrived on scene and found the dynamite. The fire department said the condition of the dynamite was unknown. They took the precautionary step of evacuating 1/3 of a mile near the garage while the Minneapolis Bomb Squad removed the items.

Officials were able to clear the scene and say there is no danger to the public.

Officials did not provide any further information.