5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.

Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.

Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.