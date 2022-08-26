5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight
RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.
Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.
Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
