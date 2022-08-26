Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

By WCCO Staff

/ AP

WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 26, 2022
WCCO digital update: Morning of Aug. 26, 2022 01:07

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.

Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.

Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 26, 2022 / 12:20 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.