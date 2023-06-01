5 Minnesota reps. voted yes on debt ceiling bill, 2 voted no, and 1 didn't vote

Debt limit deal goes to Senate for approval Debt limit deal goes to Senate for approval 06:03

MINNEAPOLIS -- The House passed legislation to lift the debt ceiling and cut spending late Wednesday and has sent it to the Senate.

Ultimately, the vote passed with a strong bipartisan majority of both Democrats as well as Republicans, 314-117 in the end. Among Republicans, 149 voted in favor of the bill while 71 voted against it. Among Democrats, 165 voted yes while 46 voted no.

Among Minnesota's delegation of eight U.S. representatives, the votes were also truly bipartisan, with three Democrats and two Republicans voting in favor of the bill:

Tom Emmer (R)

Betty McCollum (D)

Ilhan Omar (D)

Dean Phillips (D)

Pete Stauber (R)



Two votes against the bill also came from the Minnesota delegation -- Reps. Brad Finstad and Michelle Fischbach.

The eighth Minnesota vote actually never materialized. Democratic Rep. Angie Craig. Earlier this week, Craig announced that an injury to her ankle would force her to be absent from the vote, due to doctor's orders.

Craig was joined in not casting a vote by Republican Reps. Jim Banks, of Indiana, and Lauren Boebert, of Colorado, as well as Democratic Rep. Deborah Ross, of North Carolina.

What's in the bill

In exchange for raising the debt limit for two years — beyond the next presidential election — a two-year budget deal would hold spending flat for 2024 and impose limits for 2025.

The agreement includes spending cuts demanded by Republicans, but it is short of the reductions in the sweeping legislation passed by the GOP-majority House last month. It also expands some work requirements for food-stamp recipients and edits an environmental law to try to streamline reviews to build new energy projects.

Tne next stop will be in the U.S. Senate, which is racing to vote on it before June 5, when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has estimated that the nation will default on its debt obligations if lawmakers don't act in time.

The Senate

In the Senate, where Democrats hold the majority, the pace of action will largely depend on whether any senators try to hold up the bill, possibly with amendment votes. That could tie up the legislation for a few days.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Thursday, "The Senate will stay in session until we send a bill avoiding default to President Biden's desk. We will keep working until the job is done. Time is a luxury the Senate does not have."

Schumer warned senators, "At this point, any needless delay or any last-minute holdups would be an unnecessary and even dangerous risk," and he pointed out that "any change to this bill that forces us to send it back to the house would be entirely unacceptable."

"It would almost guarantee default," he said.

The Senate can move quickly when it has agreement from all 100 senators. The bill could be passed by the end of the week and then sent to Mr. Biden, who would sign it into law.