5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169
JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.
The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282.
A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169.
A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
