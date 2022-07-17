Watch CBS News
5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. 

A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. 

A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.

WCCO Staff
July 16, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

