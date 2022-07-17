5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282.

A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169.

A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.