5 arrested, officer injured after driver flees traffic stop, crashes near U of M

MINNEAPOLIS — Five people were arrested and an officer was injured after a driver in a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed near the University of Minnesota early Sunday, police said.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle just after midnight, the University of Minnesota Police Department said. The driver fled and crashed near 15th Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast.

After the crash, five people tried to run from the scene, police said. They were all taken into custody.

An officer was injured during the arrests, police said. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare and treated for minor injuries.