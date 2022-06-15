47 cats rescued from car at rest stop during extreme heat

HARRIS, Minn. -- The Animal Humane Society says 47 cats were rescued from a vehicle at an eastern Minnesota rest stop during Tuesday's extreme heat.

The cats were first reported to the Chisago County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota State Patrol, who called AHS to the rest stop in Harris for assistance.

Animal Humane Society

Their owner had been living in the car with them, and released them to AHS. Fourteen more cats that had been living in the vehicle were given to a local rescue organization previously.

AHS said the cats ranged from less than a year old to 12 years old.

"Despite the extreme heat and unsanitary conditions inside the vehicle, most of the cats seem to have only minor medical issues," AHS said. "They are currently being cared for, examined, and evaluated by AHS veterinary and animal behavior staff."

The cats will be up for adoption after any medical and behavioral issues have been addressed. June is National Adopt a Cat Month.