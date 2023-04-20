On 4/20, Minnesota state rep. says House vote on legalized cannabis has been scheduled

What legal recreational marijuana businesses would look like in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota lawmaker said Thursday the state House will vote on a bill to legalize recreational marijuana on Monday.

The announcement from Rep. Zack Stephenson, the bill's author, came -- quite aptly -- on 4/20, a day typically associated with the enjoyment of cannabis.

"Big news! My bill to legalize adult-use cannabis in Minnesota has been scheduled for a vote in the MN House on Monday," Stephenson said. "We're very close to getting this done and gaining momentum every day!"

In addition to legalizing cannabis use, the bill would establish an Office of Cannabis Management, establish licensure for cannabis businesses and apply sales tax to marijuana purchases.

If passed, Minnesota would become the 22nd state to legalize marijuana. A recent CBS News poll shows a majority of Americans don't just support legalization, they believe using it out in the open is socially acceptable.

Minnesota Democrats vowed, after taking control of the legislature in November's elections, to legalize marijuana this session. Republicans and some law enforcement officials have expressed concern over legal marijuana in the state,

In 2021, the Minnesota House passed a bill legalizing recreational marijuana, but it failed in the then Republican-controlled Senate.