4 Your Weekend: Events in the Twin Cities this Memorial Day
The weekend is almost here, and if you're looking for activities for the whole family for Memorial Day weekend, we've got some ideas for you.
Bell Museum Star Party - Heather's pick
The Bell Museum in St. Paul is hosting an evening of astronomical celebration, exploration and fun. You can drop in any time from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday. If the skies clear you'll be able to use the telescopes outside, otherwise there will be free planetarium shows and other hands-on activities.
If you can't make it on Friday, the next star party is in July.
Kickoff to State Fair - A.J.'s pick
The summer just started, but if you want to get a taste of the Great Minnesota Get Together, you can head to the fairgrounds. The Kickoff to summer starts Thursday night, and you'll have all weekend to get a slice of the fair. This year, there are more than 40 food and drink vendors, and there's a chance to view some crop art.
Tickets start at $17.
Fort Snelling Memorial Day - Katie's pick
Fort Snelling hosts a memorial ceremony to honor service members every year. This year's program starts at 10 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Richard Middleton, the commander of Fort Snelling's Memorial Rifle Squad. A local organization will also plant a flag by every headstone.
Friday events
- Lumberstock: The free music event in Stillwater starts at 5 p.m. at Chestnut Plaza.
- UtePaLooza: A summer music festival will rock the brewery starting Friday and will continue through Sunday.
Saturday events
- The Great Big Jamboree: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hyland Hills in Bloomington. Kids under 2 years old get in for free.
- Mini MIA: A special gallery experience designed for kids and caregivers. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the event is free but registration is required.
- Gibbs Farm opening day: An ice cream social at the farm in Falcon Heights runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 to $10 a person.
- Canterbury Park: Horse racing returns to the track. Saturday will be the first of 51 race dates this year. Tickets are $10 a person.
Sunday events
- St. Paul Saints: The Saints will play a series at home against the Omaha Storm Chasers. You can catch a fireworks celebration after the game.