4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota July 24-26, 2026
It's another action-packed weekend in Minnesota, with plenty of community celebrations.
All weekend
- Wabasha Riverboat Days
- W.E. Chalk Festival, St. Louis Park
- Loring Park Art Festival, Minneapolis
- Minnesota Pottery Festival, Hutchinson
- Chaska River City Days
- Rosemount Leprechaun Days
- Slice of Shoreview
- Crystal Frolics
Friday, July 24, 2026
Saturday, July 25, 2026
- Nickel-Rama, Golden Valley
- Elk River Riverfest
- Float Fest, Minneapolis
- Wheat Trail Festival, Goodhue
- Blue Earth County Fair
- Ballroom in the Park
- Wheels & Reels, Elko Speedway