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4 Your Weekend: What to do in Minnesota July 24-26, 2026

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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It's another action-packed weekend in Minnesota, with plenty of community celebrations.

All weekend

Friday, July 24, 2026

Saturday, July 25, 2026

Sunday, July 26, 2026

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