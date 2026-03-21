4 teenagers injured in shooting late Friday night, Minneapolis police investigating

Minneapolis police are investigating after four teenagers were shot late Friday night.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Lake Street West just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the drive-thru of a fast-food restaurant, according to police.

While on scene, officers found two 17-year-olds, both with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, inside a building entrance.

All three were taken to a local hospital.

According to police, a fourth teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was also taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police say the four teenagers were leaving a building when gunfire erupted. The suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Police say that no arrests have been made, and investigators are working to learn what lead to the shooting.