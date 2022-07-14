Watch CBS News
4 hurt in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Four people are expected to survive after being shot Wednesday night in north Minneapolis.

Police say officers were called to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of several gunshots heard in the area. They arrived to find "evidence of gunfire, a rifle, and blood outside of a business."

One of the victims, a man in his late 20s, called 911 from a different location. He was taken to HCMC. Three other victims – a woman in her 50s and two men in their 20s – were taken to North Memorial Health hospital. All four victims have wounds described as non-life threatening.

Police say the shooting was preceded by a "dispute." No one is in custody.  

Anyone with information on this shooting can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

First published on July 13, 2022 / 10:08 PM

