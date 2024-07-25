3M Open offering unique fan experiences by combining golf and science

BLAINE, Minn. — Walking into The Lab next to the 18th hole at TPC Twin Cities, you'll forget you're even on a golf course.

The dark hallway is lined with 3D videos showing how 3M science technology is used in the everyday game of golf.

"We've got technologies making golf clubs better and that same technology is used in space shuttles," said Torie Clark, Head of Public Affairs for 3M.

There's a bunker challenge to show off your chipping skills and you can get up close with a robot using AI technology to create the CBS logo.

But what's most impressive is that golf fans have a chance to turn themselves into a hologram in a matter of seconds.

"So you stand in front of a screen and you can do whatever you want. You can take a golf swing, you can say hi to your family, and your hologram appears right next to you," Clark said.

There's also a putting course that gives back.

"Anyone who gets a hole-in-one, we give a $15 donation back to First Tee, which is one of the charities we support here," Clark said.

First Tee helps make golf accessible to all kids. With 3M's help, they were able to buy a van.

"We have 20 locations to teach golf, but how do kids get to the golf course? So this van is really a game changer for us," said Jim Triggs, CEO of First Tee.

It is helping young golfers like 12-year-old Kennedi and 18-year-old Alexus fall in love with the game.

"I hope to be able to keep playing, go professional, it's one of my dreams," Alexus said.